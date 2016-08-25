ALTON - Alton High School increased its overall girls’ tennis mark to 2-1 with a 6-3 win over Metro-East Lutheran on Wednesday.

The Redbirds led 5-1 after singles with victories by Abby Fischer, Hannah Macias, Sam Clayton, Mackenzie Giertz and Val Walters.

Metro-East Lutheran won two doubles matches with the Redbirds getting a forfeit at three doubles. The Knights also won at four singles as Tami Roderick defeated Lucy Phillips in three sets.

Alton High School coach Jesse Macias said, "It's still early in the season, but I think we were a little sharper tonight. We hit with more confidence, were more assertive in doubles and finished a lot more points when we had the opportunity. We need to keep working hard and getting better every day."

Alton next competes in the Springfield Invitational this weekend.

RESULTS

Singles

Abby Fischer (A) def Frields, 6-0, 6-2

Hannah Macias (A) def Butler 6-0, 6-0

Sam Clayton (A) def O'Leary 6-1, 6-0

Roderick (ME) def Lucy Phillips 3-6, 6-2, 5-10

Mackenzie Giertz (A) def Kepler 6-0, 6-0

Val Walters (A) won by forfeit

Doubles

Frields/Butler (ME) def Cali Giertz/Maddie Saenz 9-7

O'Leary/Kepler (ME) def Gross/Papin

Mayfield/Lowe (A) won by forfeit

