O'FALLON 1, ALTON 0: Avery Christopher scored after 31 minutes, assisted by Becca Koenig, as O'Fallon won over Alton in a Class 3A regional match an OTHS Panther Stadium.

"To say I'm proud of this group is an understatement," said Redbird head coach Gwen Sabo. "This is the best game we played all year, and we had them on their toes more than once. We had chances to finish that we didn't capitalize on, but easily could have. The future is bright for Alton soccer."

Grace Vincent had three saves in goal in recording the clean sheet for the Panthers.

O'Fallon is now 14-2-0 and advances to the regional final against Granite City, while the Redbirds end their season 3-13-0.