Cathy Elliott receives sensory toys from FCCLA officer Megan Croxford.

ALTON - This past January, Alton High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) group conducted a “Sew Special Workshop” for community service.

Alton School District Special Education Director Cathy Elliott said at this workshop, 44 participants learned how to sew while creating sensory toys for students in the district’s special ed program.

“The sensory toys help kids concentrate and redirect their focus when they become frustrated,” Elliott said. “The event was a huge success where volunteers sewed over 160 sensory toys.”

Elliott accepted the toys in a ceremony with FCCLA officer Megan Croxford. She said Croxford and the others did a fantastic job coordinating the special event.

