ALTON - Students, faculty, family and friends all gathered at the gymnasium and football field at West Elementary School for Alton High School’s Fall Sports Kick-off, which took place on Friday, Aug. 21, 2015.

The event was created to showcase all of the fall sports and activities taking place this upcoming semester. This gave the audience an opportunity a chance to see what the teams and groups have been working on at practices this past summer.

The Alton Redbirds volleyball team kicked off the night off indoors in the gymnasium with their showcase. The freshman girls were introduced to the audience first, as this was their first public outing of the season. After, the remaining team members were announced individually. Each of the girls waved to the crowd and received plenty of applause from friends and family members. After introductions were over, the girls began their Red/Gray match. After each point was scored on either side, the girls joined together in a hug that totally screamed “team work.”

At the same time the girls volleyball team hit the court, the Alton Redbirds boys soccer team hit the field for a scrimmage. In their Red/White game, the boys showed extreme determination for a match that was only for fun. The fans at Public School Stadium cheered for their friends and sons on the field.

When the soccer scrimmage finished, the showcase of the other fall sports athletes began. Every fall sports team joined together on the track for a group photo-op for the audience. First, the cross country team lined up and had their names announced to the crowd. Next, the girls tennis team posed for a group shot and waved to the audience. The boys and girls golf teams made their way on to the track next. The cheer and dance teams jazz-waved to the crowd with glittering smiles when they were announced.

After the sports teams were individually announced, the Alton Marching 100 made their way on to the field. Before their showcase of their field show, “Gotham,” began, the announcer began listing off the over 150 members of the marching band. After that was all said and done, the 100 rocked the house with their Batman-themed field show.

Now, it was time for the football team to be announced. Junior varsity and varsity players lined the track from the 10-yard line to the opposite 20-yard line. The plentiful bunch could not even fit in one picture without some tricky photo editing. However, the Alton Redbirds Football teams were announced all the same and right after they ended, the scrimmages began.

Freshmen and sophomore boys faced off in the first round of scrimmage. Their age or grade had nothing to do with the force they applied on the field. They appeared so strong, one would think that they were playing for keeps in the game that was clearly for fun.

After the first scrimmage ended, the varsity scrimmage began. The Red team and White team faced off in a game that made everyone feel like they were watching a regular, competitive football game. The audience in the stands were on their feet cheering for the players on the field.

If the way AHS reflects in any way how the teams are going to perform this season, this should be an excellent year for all Alton Redbirds teams.

