ALTON — On Fri., April 19, the combined choirs of Alton High School and Elmhurst College's Concert Choir will present a free concert at Heartland Baptist Church (4500 N. Humbert Rd.) at 7:30 p.m. The ensemble, conducted by both Elmhurst College's Susan Moninger and Alton High's Bev Kramer, will perform a wide variety of music including works by Martin Bass, F. Melius Christiansen, Guy Forbes, Lloyd Pfautsch, Jacobus Gallus, A.R. Rahman, Frank Tichelli and pieces by Elmhurst College's own student composers.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Heartland Baptist Church in Alton is just one stop on the Elmhurst College Concert Choir's tour. The auditioned group of students, comprised of vocalist studying a variety of academic majors, sing both traditional and contemporary choral music. The Concert Choir maintains a long-standing tradition of performance tours in high schools and places of worship throughout the United States. The group recently toured in Nebraska, Tennessee, New York and Toronto, Canada.

Elmhurst College's choir has performed works by Sergei Prokofiev with the Chicago Symphonietta at Orchestra Hall and for Howard Shore’s Lord of the Rings Symphony at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago. The ensemble has traveled to Prague to perform Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms with the Chicago Children’s Choir and the Czech National Orchestra in the Rudolfinium. The choir's recent recording credits include performing Distant Worlds: The Music of Final Fantasy with the Chicago Pops Orchestra at the Rosemont Horizon Theatre and with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra as a feature on the album Distant Worlds II: More Music from Final Fantasy with conductor Arnie Roth.

