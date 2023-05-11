Alton High Dominates Belleville West 8-1 In SWC Boys Tennis Match
ALTON - Alton High defeated Belleville West 8-1 in Belleville in a Southwestern Conference match on Wednesday.
Parker Mayhew, Luke Boyd, Victor Humphrey, Nate Bartlett and Alex Tuetken were double winners for the Redbirds.
Coach Macias said: “Parker Mayhew and James McKeever got a huge win at one doubles, and Parker was dominant at one singles. He’s been the big dog for us all year. His record is five hundred (23-23) and that’s playing against the best every night.
"I think that’s really good, and the other guys are having excellent seasons, too. Luke (19-27) Nate (23-20) Alex ( 21-16) and Victor (19-14) are doing well heading into the conference. James (23-22) took the L at number two, but he will see that player again this weekend.
"It’s a good win heading into the conference tournament.”
Alton is 9-13 overall and 2-3 in conference.