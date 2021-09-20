ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick, M.S. CAA, announced today that AHS will host its first-ever cross country meet on its campus on Wednesday. The races begin at 4 p.m.

"We will have nine teams on the course that day," he said. "It looks like the weather will be great," Kusnerick added.

The athletic director said the school is very excited to have a course now on campus that our student-athletes can utilize for practices and training for our runners, but also for all sports.

"A lot of credit goes to the Alton Community Unit School Board of Education for their support in making this a priority and Dave McClintock, Head of Buildings and Grounds at ACUSD#11 for all his hard work in getting this done. It is going to be so neat to see a meet held on campus Wednesday."

With the revitalization of Public School Stadium turf, bleachers, and scoreboard, and now this addition, it has been an exciting time for the Redbirds this school year.

