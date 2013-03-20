The Alton High School class of 1988 is happy to announce our 25 year class reunion. The weekend will kick off with a mixer on Friday, July 19th at Mac's Timeout in Alton. Saturday, July 20th will be the reunion at Holiday Inn in Alton. Rooms have been blocked off for out of town guests. Tickets are $30 each and more information can be found at www.ahsco88.com.

Holiday Inn has reserved a block of rooms for us for both Friday and Saturday, the rate is $111.95 plus taxes per night and includes breakfast buffet for 2. The group code when calling for a reservation is AHC. Reservations can be made by calling 618-462-1220 or 1-800-HOLIDAY

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: