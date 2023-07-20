ALTON - The Alton High School Class of 1958 is holding its 65th reunion from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, at the Loading Dock in Grafton.

Bill Hoagland, one of the coordinators, said there will not be any fees this time around and that Ben Allen, an AHS 1958 class member, is hosting the event at the Loading Dock.

“It will be an informal dress,” Hoagland said. “We are trying to notify as many as we can.”

Hoagland said any other class that wants to attend can also do so.

“People can order off the menu or have drinks there,” he said.

To register, contact Trudi Allen at tba@gtec.com or Hoagland at billhoagland70@yahoo.com.

