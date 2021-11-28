ALTON - Alton High's boys' basketball team faced some top-notch Missouri competition in the Alton Tip-Off Tournament this past weekend.

Alton High Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick was excited to host the tournament and open the new season. The turnout for this year's Redbirds boys basketball team was more than in recent years and the talent level appears stronger on the varsity team, the athletic director said.

New head coach Eric McCrary, a former player and coach at Belleville East High School has been appointed as the new head boys basketball coach at Alton High School and appears to sparked enthusiasm in the Redbird squad.