ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Jeff Alderman issued the following statement about the unfortunate altercation during the Alton Redbird Tip-Off Classic basketball game between Alton and Riverview Gardens on Friday night.

"Due to the unfortunate altercation tonight at The Alton Redbird Tip-Off Classic the remainder of the classic games have been canceled," Alderman said. "There will be no games on Saturday, November 24, 2018. This involves Althoff Catholic vs. O'Fallon, Riverview Gardens vs. Carbondale and Alton vs. Ritenour.

"The altercation occurred during the Alton vs. Riverview Gardens game resulting in a double forfeit loss for each team. In addition, both teams by leaving the bench area to join the altercation Alton and Riverview Gardens will forfeit Saturday's games resulting in a forfeit win for Carbondale and Ritenour. In concern for everyone's safety, all other games for Saturday are canceled too."

Alderman said further discipline will be determined after investigations are concluded.

