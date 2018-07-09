ALTON - The Alton HS and Alton MS Athletic Offices will hold a Physical and Athletic Registration Night on Thursday, July 19th. This will be held in the AHS Commons from 6:00-8:00pm.

Physicals will be given by the Lewis & Clark Community College Family Health Center and cost is $25. All athletes at Alton High School and Alton Middle School will need a current physical to participate in sports for the 2018-19 school year.

Article continues after sponsor message

Physical checks must be made out to Lewis & Clark Family Health Center.

Questions? Contact the AHS Athletic Office. Thank you.

Physicals will also be available at AHS Registration on Wednesday, August 1st. Time and location TBA.

More like this: