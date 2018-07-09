ALTON - The Alton HS and Alton MS Athletic Offices will hold a Physical and Athletic Registration Night on Thursday, July 19th. This will be held in the AHS Commons from 6:00-8:00pm.

Physicals will be given by the Lewis & Clark Community College Family Health Center and cost is $25. All athletes at Alton High School and Alton Middle School will need a current physical to participate in sports for the 2018-19 school year.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Physical checks must be made out to Lewis & Clark Family Health Center.

Questions? Contact the AHS Athletic Office. Thank you.

Physicals will also be available at AHS Registration on Wednesday, August 1st. Time and location TBA.

More like this:

Dec 6, 2023 - Alton High School Students Organize "Day of Giving"

Nov 1, 2023 - Float Winners Released: Alton Halloween Parade Again Captures Hearts Of Children, Families

Today - Makenzie Jones Named Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student of the Month

Oct 29, 2023 - Alton High School Student Audrey Hunter Recognized for Halloween Parade Poster Design

Dec 13, 2023 - Marquette Catholic’s Dance Team Captures IDTA Lyrical Competition

 