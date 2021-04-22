ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick announced on Thursday the Robert Logan Doubles Tournament scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled because of the weather prediction.

"The weather forecast for Friday night and into Saturday looks awful," Kusnerick said. "We have decided to cancel the event for Saturday to give schools more time to plan alternate plans for Saturday if needed. Our plan is to have the event next year on Saturday, April 16th, 2022."

Alton's boys tennis team lost to Belleville East 9-0 in Belleville on Wednesday. The Redbirds play Greenville at home on Thursday.

Alton is 1-1 overall and 1-1 in conference.