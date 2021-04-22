Alton High A.D. Announces Saturday Robert Logan Doubles Tournament Cancelled Because Of Weather
"The weather forecast for Friday night and into Saturday looks awful," Kusnerick said. "We have decided to cancel the event for Saturday to give schools more time to plan alternate plans for Saturday if needed. Our plan is to have the event next year on Saturday, April 16th, 2022."
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Alton's boys tennis team lost to Belleville East 9-0 in Belleville on Wednesday. The Redbirds play Greenville at home on Thursday.
Alton is 1-1 overall and 1-1 in conference.