ALTON 65, EAST ST. LOUIS 62: Alton came from as much as 14 points down in the first half to hand East St. Louis their first Southwestern Conference loss since February 2014 as the Redbirds defeated the Flyers 65-62 in East St. Louis Friday night.

A big run by the Redbirds helped them run out winners over the Flyers.

Maurice Edwards led Alton (3-1 overall, 1-0 SWC) with 19 points, with Kevin Caldwell adding 16 and Marcus Latham 14. The Flyers (1-3 overall, 0-1 SWC) were led by Kenny Roberson's 19 points, though 17 of them came in the first hal

GRANITE CITY 49, O'FALLON 30: Kenny Berry's 18-point night helped Granite City get off to a good start in the Southwestern Conference as the Warriors defeated O'Fallon 49-30 at O'Fallon's Panther Dome Friday night.

The Warriors (4-1 overall, 1-0 SWC) bounced back from a slow start to get ahead 20-9 at quarter time and 26-11 at the half.

Ron Allen had 10 points for Granite, with Torrey Deal adding eight. The Panthers (1-4 overall, 0-1 SWC) were led by Ryan Fulton's 10 points.

JERSEY 41, WATERLOO 38: Zac Ridenhour's 13 points helped Jersey get past Waterloo 41-38 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Waterloo Friday night.

Drake Kanallakan added 11 points for the Panthers (2-3 overall, 2-0 MVC).

The Panthers host Sullivan in a late Saturday afternoon clash at Jerseyville.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 70, BUNKER HILL 53: Wes Klocke had 22 points as Hardin-Calhoun opened its season with a 70-53 win over Bunker Hill on the road Friday night.

Damian Pohlman had 17 points for the Warriors (1-0), with Blake Booth having 12 points and Sam Baalman 10.

