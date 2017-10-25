ALTON - This year's Alton Halloween Parade will be following its grand centennial event in 2016, and its organizers are hoping to satisfy expectations.

The Halloween Parade is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Riverbender.com will broadcast the event live from beginning to end.

As always, the parade will feature floats built from businesses, organizations and groups across the area and will host marching bands from within the city and its neighboring community's. Alton Halloween Parade Board member Steve Schwartz said this year's spooky march will feature as many as 40 floats and marching bands from Alton High School, Alton Middle School, East Alton Wood River High School, the Southwestern School District and the Orchard Farm School district, which is just across the river in Missouri.

"It's certainly not going to as big as it was last year, because last year was our 100th anniversary," Schwartz said. "Last year, we had increased activity and participation, because it was our 100th one. This year will have the normal amount."

The normal amount for the Alton Halloween Parade is pretty impressive on its own, Schwartz said. Besides the floats and marching bands, Schwartz said St. Louis country music favorite 92.3 FM will be passing raffle tickets to the first 100 parade viewers who arrive where they will be stationed near the intersection of Ridge Street and Broadway. Those raffle tickets will be entered into a contest to win free tickets to Jinglefest this Holiday Season.

Article continues after sponsor message

Legendary St. Louis (and nationally-celebrated) rock station KSHE will also be broadcasting live from the event this year.

"Hopefully the weather will be good this year," Schwartz said. "Rain is not in the forecast. It's always a fun parade. It's a fun parade to do. It's fun walking down the street and seeing kids of all ages."

Parade staging will take place on Main Street and Broadway. Schwartz said fire trucks and bands coming to celebrate should enter from the Berm Highway by way of Capt. Belichick Road.

As always, prizes will be awarded for the best floats. Schwartz said floats are split into four categories: organizations, senior youth, junior youth and businesses. Cash prizes will be awarded for first-fourth places in the youth group and organizations categories. Businesses placing will be awarded plaques for their honors.

Judges will be stationed on Broadway near Dan Hornsey's upholstery shop, located at 927 E. Broadway.

"If your float has any cool effect, or lights or music, that would be a good place to do it," Schwartz advised to parade participants.

This year's parade will start at 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Broadway, and will continue into Downtown Alton.

Beloved Alton historian Charlotte Stetson will be this year's parade marshal.

For more Halloween news, check out our Halloween page!

More like this:

Related Video: