ALTON - The 104th Alton Halloween Parade presented some great floats, and candy as Broadway was lined end to end with many in costume.

Here are the float winners and some select photos. A full photo gallery, video, and several stories related to the parade to follow.

Float winners were as follows:

Junior Youth

1st Place: St. Ambrose

2nd Place: East Alton Skating Academy

3rd Place: Robert Abbott

4th Place: Cub Scout Troop 8001

Senior Youth

1st Place: Marquette Catholic High School

2nd Place: Alton High School FCCLA

Clubs/Organizations

1st Place: Jacoby Art Center

2nd Place: Alton Godfrey Rotary

3rd Place: National Great Rivers Museum

Commercial

1st Place: Alton Orthopedics Dr. Vest

2nd Place: Tarrant and Hartman Real Estate

3rd Place: Bluff City Outdoors

4th Place: Allied Termite and Pest Control

