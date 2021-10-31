ALTON - The 104th Alton Halloween Parade presented some great floats, and candy as Broadway was lined end to end with many in costume.

Here are the float winners and some select photos. A full photo gallery, video, and several stories related to the parade to follow.

Float winners were as follows:

Junior Youth

  • 1st Place: St. Ambrose
  • 2nd Place: East Alton Skating Academy
  • 3rd Place: Robert Abbott
  • 4th Place: Cub Scout Troop 8001

Senior Youth

  • 1st Place: Marquette Catholic High School
  • 2nd Place: Alton High School FCCLA

Clubs/Organizations

  • 1st Place: Jacoby Art Center
  • 2nd Place: Alton Godfrey Rotary
  • 3rd Place: National Great Rivers Museum

Commercial

  • 1st Place: Alton Orthopedics Dr. Vest
  • 2nd Place: Tarrant and Hartman Real Estate
  • 3rd Place: Bluff City Outdoors
  • 4th Place: Allied Termite and Pest Control

SEE VIDEO:

