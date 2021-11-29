ALTON - A turkey/food giveaway at Lemay’s Catering at 909 East Broadway in Alton made sure many in the Alton area had turkey, trimmings, and more on Wednesday.

Rev. Jason Harrison, one of the organizers with Shenika Stovall, said the group gave out 400 turkeys and served over 700 hot meals that day. Rev. Harrison thanked the abundance of community volunteers who worked for multiple days to make the food distribution happen.

“It was so rewarding,” Harrison said. “We delivered food throughout the community. We not only distributed food at the drive-up but also delivered meals to all the senior complexes. The Catholic Children’s Home came and got meals. It took a community effort. They say it takes a village to raise a child and it also takes a village to help a village. We have seen so many people affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. It brought joy to my heart to bring joy to others on Thanksgiving, where it could have been misery.”

Harrison said the COVID-19 Pandemic has been difficult financially and emotionally for many and to help that many people on Thanksgiving speaks volumes in itself.

“We doubled what we did last year,” he said. “So many had smiles on their faces and some had tears of joy. We were grateful and thankful to be able to do this.”

