ALTON - The Alton Police Department encourages close monitoring of children's social media accounts following the arrest of a major suspect in alleged sex crimes.

Alton Police said today on July 15, 2018, Latodd E. Strong (AKA Boo Strong) was arrested by the Granite City Police Department for an active warrant out of Alton.

Alton Police said the warrant, signed by the honorable Judge Napp, charged Strong with one count of Criminal Sexual Assault, two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, one count of Attempt Criminal Sexual Assault, and three counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child. Strong’s bond was set at $250,000. Strong remains in custody at the Madison County Jail for these charges.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Police Department said it has completed the investigation on these charges, but are encouraging parents of girls ages 12-16, specifically those who ride Madison County Transit busses or frequent the area surrounding MCT bus stops, to talk to their daughters about possible encounters with Strong.

Alton Police said an investigation has revealed that Strong used social media to communicate with minor females. His usernames were not identical, but contained a reference to “Boo Strong” in each one.

The Alton Police encourage parents to regularly check all children’s social media accounts to ensure no inappropriate communication has taken place. Specifically, if Boo Strong has contacted you, or your child, please take a screenshot of the correspondence and contact Detective Splittorff with the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505 ext 632.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this:

Related Video: