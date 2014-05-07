MERS Goodwill has once again found a sum of money, this time at the Alton location.

The amount of $2,350 was found in a clothing donation along with a deposit slip by Flo Pierson, a 17-year employee of Goodwill, who was processing the donations on Tuesday.

Goodwill is seeking out the donor, as it believes the money was donated unknowingly. The donation was found on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 6. The organization and its loss prevention team believe the donation was made in the last week.

The Goodwill Retail Store of Alton is located at 1719 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, IL, 62202. If someone out there would like to come forward, that donor should call Goodwill at (314) 982-8802.

After 30 days, the money found will go to MERS Goodwill’s programs that help the community including the Computer Works Program and Autism Employment Center Program.

