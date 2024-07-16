ALTON - Members of the Rotary Club of Alton Godfrey met Monday, June 24, 2024, for the club’s annual banquet, which saw the naming of the club’s 2024-25 officers and board members. The club also announced awardees of the Student of the Year Scholarship and the William E. Moyer Arts and Science Scholarship. Three additions to the list of Alton Godfrey Rotary Paul Harris Fellows were also presented.

The club welcomed in new leadership for the next year as Club President Jim Claywell passed the gavel to incoming President Donna Bemis.

In his exit speech, Claywell noted some of the many projects the club undertook during his presidency. The club’s annual projects include erection of the Alton Community Christmas Tree at Lincoln-Douglas Square, Literacy Program, Student of the Month, Student of the Year Scholarship, sponsorship of Interact clubs at Alton High and Marquette Catholic High Schools, the William E. Moyer Arts and Science Scholarship, the Coats for Kids drive, the Hometown Star Award, and participation in Wreaths Across America, the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign and Christmas Wonderland.

Additionally, in the 2023-2024 year, the club made improvements to the bike trail, conducted blood drives, and, in co-operation with the Riverbend Rotary Club, built beds for children through Sleep in Heavenly Peace. To fund its programs, Alton Godfrey Rotary holds four fundraisers annually: Chili Chowdown, Golf Scramble, Pecan Sales and the Veteran’s Concert. The Piasa Foundation Board and the Sergeant at Arms also contribute funds to the club’s projects.

Claywell thanked the members of the club for their help and participation during his presidency. “It has been a pleasure to serve you all as your president for the 2023-24 Rotary year,” Claywell said.

As Bemis accepted the gavel, she thanked the club for its support, noting the help she’s received in learning the numerous duties and responsibilities of the club president. She continued, “I am excited to explore new opportunities to further serve our great community.” Bemis’s term officially began on July 1.

Sam Stem inducted officers and directors of Alton Godfrey Rotary for the 2024-2025 year. Andy Bowman is secretary-treasurer. Directors for the coming year, include Michael Bates, Richard Beile, Brad King, Lee McRaven, Damian Jones, Craig Lombardi, Art Farner, John Hopkins and Miles Yanta. Katie Sabolo is Executive Secretary.

Ron Mayhew, who chairs the literacy program, introduced Marquette Catholic High School’s Abigail Taylor, who was awarded the Student of the Year Scholarship; and winners of the William E. Moyer Arts and Science Scholarships, Savannah Alexander and Seleste Mujica.

In additional ceremonies, John Rain announced three new Paul Harris Fellowships. Alton-Godfrey Rotary Donna Bemis, Patrick Loechl and Jim Claywell received their Paul Harris Medallions in recognition of their devoted service to the club.

The Rotary Club of Alton Godfrey currently meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at Gentelin’s on Broadway, except for the third Monday of the month, which is a social meeting that rotates to different restaurants throughout the Alton-Godfrey community.

