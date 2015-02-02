For the 7th year in a row, the 9th in the past 10, the Alton Godfrey Rotary Club was the number one producer for the Alton Salvation Army’s Christmas Bell Ringing project. 50 members from the club rang bells on the 19th and the 20th of December, producing a record amount of $5,415. More than twice the amount of the second place finisher.

“We are always grateful for the contributing of the rotary and thank them for their participation over the year,” said Lt. Bryan Ellison.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Pictured: Rotary President John J. Hopkins, Assistant Event Chairman Chris Ray, Lt. Ellison and his wife Lt. Ellison.

More like this:

Jul 25, 2023 - LCCC Showcases Award-Winning Work Of Legendary Photographer Robert J. Ellison

Aug 15, 2023 - Robert J. Ellison Photo Exhibit Open in L&C’s Hatheway Gallery  

Aug 27, 2023 - “Unfiltered Lens” Photo Exhibit At LC Showcases Civil Rights, Vietnam Era Photographer

Sep 26, 2023 - High School Student Kaylee Finazzo Honored By Edwardsville Rotary Club

2 days ago - Riverbend Rotary Club Awards Two $3,000 Scholarships To Alton High Students

Related Video:

Salvation Army Bell Ringers

 