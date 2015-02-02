For the 7th year in a row, the 9th in the past 10, the Alton Godfrey Rotary Club was the number one producer for the Alton Salvation Army’s Christmas Bell Ringing project. 50 members from the club rang bells on the 19th and the 20th of December, producing a record amount of $5,415. More than twice the amount of the second place finisher.

“We are always grateful for the contributing of the rotary and thank them for their participation over the year,” said Lt. Bryan Ellison.

Pictured: Rotary President John J. Hopkins, Assistant Event Chairman Chris Ray, Lt. Ellison and his wife Lt. Ellison.

