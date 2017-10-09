BELLEVILLE – Over $75,000 will be shared by 78 Illinois fire departments through Illinois American Water’s 2017 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, over 425 grants totaling over $417,000 has been awarded to fire and emergency organizations serving customers in Illinois American Water’s service area.

“We are proud to partner with our local firefighters. Illinois American Water tests and operates every fire hydrant annually. We also maintain all of the hydrants, over 29,000 across the state, in our service areas. We know the critical role water plays in protecting homes and businesses and we also know resources for our local heroes often runs short. Through this grant program, we are able to partner on another level and further support our local heroes,” said Bruce Hauk, Illinois American Water President.

The grants are being announced during National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 8 – 14, 2017, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” It reinforces why everyone needs to have an escape plan. Learn more here - http://www.nfpa.org/public-education/campaigns/fire-prevention-week

Illinois American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants to provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs. Illinois American Water presented grants to the following Illinois fire departments:

Northern Illinois

Bolingbrook Fire Department Des Plaines Fire Department

Elmhurst Fire Department

Elgin Fire Department

Homer Township Fire Protection District

Lemont Fire Protection District

Lisle-Woodridge Fire District

Mount Prospect Fire Department

Northwest Homer Fire Protection District

Orland Fire Protection District

Oswego Fire Protection District

Plainfield Fire Protection District

Prospect Heights Fire Protection District

South Beloit Fire & Rescue Sterling Fire Department

Allan Township Fire Protection District Dana Fire Protection District

Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

Leonore Volunteer Fire Department

Long Point Community Volunteer Fire Protection District

Streator Fire Department

Central Illinois

Arcola Fire Department

Champaign Fire Department

Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District

Edge-Scott Fire Protection District

Pesotum Fire Protection District

Sadorus Fire Protection District Savoy Fire Department

Sidney Fire Protection District St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Department

Tolono Fire Protection District

Tuscola Fire Department

U of I Willard Airport Fire Department

Urbana Fire Department

Lincoln Fire Department

Lincoln Rural Fire Department

Cincinnati Fire Protection District Schaeferville Fire Department City of Pekin Fire

Department

North Pekin Fire Department

Bartonville Fire Department

Dunlap Community Fire Protection District Limestone Township Fire Protection District

Logan Trivoli Fire Protection District

Peoria Fire Department

West Peoria Fire Protection District

Pontiac Fire Department

Saunemin Fire Protection District

Southern Illinois

City of Alton Fire Department

Cottage Hills Fire Protection District Godfrey Fire Protection District

Cairo Fire Department

Belleville Fire Department

Cahokia Volunteer Fire Department Church Road Fire Protection District

Columbia Fire Department

East Side Fire Protection District

East. St. Louis Fire Department

Fairmont City Fire Department

French Village Fire Department

Granite City Fire Department Hamel Volunteer Fire Department

Holiday Shores Fire Department Marine Volunteer Fire Protection District

Mascoutah Fire Department

Midway Fire Protection District

Millstadt Fire Department Mitchell Fire Department

Northwest Fire Protection District Pocahontas - Old Ripley Fire Department

Sauget Fire Department

Signal Hill Fire Department

St. Clair Special Emergency Services

Swansea Fire Department

Villa Hills Fire Department

Washington Park Fire Department

Waterloo Fire Department

Worden Fire Department Bond-Madison

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,700 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found by visiting www.amwater.com.

