Alton, Godfrey, Holiday Shores, Worden fire departments among those receiving grant from Illinois American Water
BELLEVILLE – Over $75,000 will be shared by 78 Illinois fire departments through Illinois American Water’s 2017 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, over 425 grants totaling over $417,000 has been awarded to fire and emergency organizations serving customers in Illinois American Water’s service area.
“We are proud to partner with our local firefighters. Illinois American Water tests and operates every fire hydrant annually. We also maintain all of the hydrants, over 29,000 across the state, in our service areas. We know the critical role water plays in protecting homes and businesses and we also know resources for our local heroes often runs short. Through this grant program, we are able to partner on another level and further support our local heroes,” said Bruce Hauk, Illinois American Water President.
The grants are being announced during National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 8 – 14, 2017, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” It reinforces why everyone needs to have an escape plan. Learn more here - http://www.nfpa.org/public-education/campaigns/fire-prevention-week
Illinois American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants to provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs. Illinois American Water presented grants to the following Illinois fire departments:
Northern Illinois
- Bolingbrook Fire Department Des Plaines Fire Department
- Elmhurst Fire Department
- Elgin Fire Department
- Homer Township Fire Protection District
- Lemont Fire Protection District
- Lisle-Woodridge Fire District
- Mount Prospect Fire Department
- Northwest Homer Fire Protection District
- Orland Fire Protection District
- Oswego Fire Protection District
- Plainfield Fire Protection District
- Prospect Heights Fire Protection District
- South Beloit Fire & Rescue Sterling Fire Department
- Allan Township Fire Protection District Dana Fire Protection District
- Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department
- Leonore Volunteer Fire Department
- Long Point Community Volunteer Fire Protection District
- Streator Fire Department
Central Illinois
- Arcola Fire Department
- Champaign Fire Department
- Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District
- Edge-Scott Fire Protection District
- Pesotum Fire Protection District
- Sadorus Fire Protection District Savoy Fire Department
- Sidney Fire Protection District St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Department
- Tolono Fire Protection District
- Tuscola Fire Department
- U of I Willard Airport Fire Department
- Urbana Fire Department
- Lincoln Fire Department
- Lincoln Rural Fire Department
- Cincinnati Fire Protection District Schaeferville Fire Department City of Pekin Fire
- Department
- North Pekin Fire Department
- Bartonville Fire Department
- Dunlap Community Fire Protection District Limestone Township Fire Protection District
- Logan Trivoli Fire Protection District
- Peoria Fire Department
- West Peoria Fire Protection District
- Pontiac Fire Department
- Saunemin Fire Protection District
Southern Illinois
- City of Alton Fire Department
- Cottage Hills Fire Protection District Godfrey Fire Protection District
- Cairo Fire Department
- Belleville Fire Department
- Cahokia Volunteer Fire Department Church Road Fire Protection District
- Columbia Fire Department
- East Side Fire Protection District
- East. St. Louis Fire Department
- Fairmont City Fire Department
- French Village Fire Department
- Granite City Fire Department Hamel Volunteer Fire Department
- Holiday Shores Fire Department Marine Volunteer Fire Protection District
- Mascoutah Fire Department
- Midway Fire Protection District
- Millstadt Fire Department Mitchell Fire Department
- Northwest Fire Protection District Pocahontas - Old Ripley Fire Department
- Sauget Fire Department
- Signal Hill Fire Department
- St. Clair Special Emergency Services
- Swansea Fire Department
- Villa Hills Fire Department
- Washington Park Fire Department
- Waterloo Fire Department
- Worden Fire Department Bond-Madison
About Illinois American Water
Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,700 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found by visiting www.amwater.com.
