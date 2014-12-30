Alton High’s boys’ basketball team opened on the right foot in the Centralia Holiday Tourney with a 70-50 triumph over Champaign Central.

The Redbirds had a balanced scoring attack. Carlos Anderson and Maurice Edwards each had 11 points; Darrius Edwards contributed 10 points.

“Our athletes just took over the game a little bit,” Alton coach Eric Smith said. “We took a lot of their turnovers and turned them into points.”

The Redbirds improved to 9-1 overall.

“The nice part about coaching these kids is we have some athletes that can do some different things,” Smith said. “Their style of play fits perfectly my style of play getting up and down the floor.”

The Redbirds resume play today at Centralia at 12:30 p.m. against Cahokia. Smith expects a challenge from Cahokia.

“They are an athletic team and have had a pretty good run the last few years,” he said. “They have kids with varsity experience. The Centralia Tourney is a neat experience for us. There are some good teams here. Hopefully we will keep winning games.”

