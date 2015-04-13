Alton girls’ track team continued its momentum Friday at the Jersey Co-Ed Relays, scoring 112 points to Quincy’s 102 and Jersey’s 98.

Civic Memorial followed with 54 points, Quincy had 44 points and Carrollton had 14 points.

Katie Mans and LaJarvia Brown showcased their talents in the high jump relay, with Mans clearing 5-4 and Brown, normally a long jumper and triple jumper, 5-0.

Brown led the Redbirds with a top finish in the hurdle relay and long jump relay. Mans ran a blazing come-from-behind race in the 4 x 200 and the 4 x 400 team with Mans as second.

“This was the first time we have ever won this meet at Jerseyville,” coach Terry Mitchell said. “If Katie can make 5-4 with it being as windy as it was today, the sky is the limit for her. She has a lot of spring.”

Mitchell praised all of his girls for their hard work and said he can see things jelling together as a team at this point.

“All our girls are getting better,” Mitchell said. “Most of our younger team members are starting to make some noise. If we keep improving now and in the sectionals, we might do well late in the season.”

