ALTON - Sydney Brunaugh's penalty kick goal in the 45 minutes time frame drew Alton close, but several missed opportunities made the difference as Belleville West made a pair of first half goals stand up in as the Redbirds lost to the Maroons 2-1 in Alton's Senior Night match Thursday evening at Public School Stadium.

Prior to the match, the team's Class of 2021 --- Addi Miller, Grace Gapinski, Brunaugh, Ainsley Redman and Amy Pattan --- and their families were honored and thanked for their contributions to the Redbirds' girls soccer program in the annual ceremony, and the team played very well in the second half, getting the spot kick goal from Brunaugh, but missed chances to equalize.

"We were down 2-0 at halftime, and played really well in the second half," said Redbird head coach Gwen Sabo. "I'm really happy with their effort in the second half. We had tons of chances, but couldn't finish."

Sabo was particularly proud of her seniors for stepping up in the second 40 minutes and their leadership as well.

"I'm really proud of the way they stepped up and pushed the team to come out fired up in the second half," Sabo said. "I'm also proud of Brunaugh for scoring her PK on Senior Night."

Miller helped keep the Redbirds in the match with several key saves in the second half, but the missed chances after Brunaugh's strike were the key in the Maroons' win.

The Redbirds are now 2-8-0 and have back-to-back matches against O'Fallon, May 18 at Public School Stadium, then a rematch two nights later at OTHS Panther Stadium, with both kickoffs coming at 6:45 p.m. The Maroons are now 4-7-0 on the season.

