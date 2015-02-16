Alton girls regional tourney games moved back day
Tonight’s scheduled game will be played at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The scheduled games for Tuesday night will be moved to Wednesday night. Edwardsville and Alton will play for the first time in the tourney semifinals on Wednesday. Edwardsville will play at 6 p.m. and Alton at 7:30 p.m.
The Alton regional championship will now be held at 7 p.m. on Friday. The three-point contest is set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Anyone with any questions can contact the Alton High School Athletic Department.
