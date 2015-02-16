The Class 4A Alton Regional game between Quincy and Granite City has been moved to Tuesday night because of the weather.

Tonight’s scheduled game will be played at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The scheduled games for Tuesday night will be moved to Wednesday night. Edwardsville and Alton will play for the first time in the tourney semifinals on Wednesday. Edwardsville will play at 6 p.m. and Alton at 7:30 p.m.

The Alton regional championship will now be held at 7 p.m. on Friday. The three-point contest is set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone with any questions can contact the Alton High School Athletic Department.