ALTON - Alton’s girls track squad opened with an amazing outing Friday in the Southwestern Conference Relays. The Redbirds were third in the team race with 96 points, a slim margin behind O’Fallon, the winner with 108 points.

“It wasn't the best conditions, but the thing about track is it's the same conditions for everyone,” said Redbird coach Jada Moore. “I'm pretty excited about the way we ran today despite the condition; I think everybody gave their all. We saw some things we need to work on, but it's good to run against some teams from our conference (the Southwestern Conference) to see where we're at.

“It's exciting to see us do so good so early thus far.”

O'Fallon led the point standings with 108 points, followed by Belleville West's 101 points; then Alton finished third with 96 points, Edwardsville was fourth with 94 points and Belleville East took fifth with 91 points. Granite City was the the only other area team taking part, finishing eighth with 16 points on the day.

Alton's Laila McNeal had a good day for the Redbirds, taking first in the long jump at 17-6.75 and in the high jump at 4-10. “She's already jumping state-qualifying jumps,” Moore said. “My (4x100 relay) did amazing today and the sprint-medley relay placed first; Jenea Epps also did well.

“Just seeing them all so focused (was pleasing to Moore); I think last year, to actually see them go far, that's their motivation this year. It's a long way (to the state meet in May) and they're already hitting those state-qualifying times – that's also great.”

Alton state high jump sensation Katie Mans was held out of the meet because of an illness, but will be back in competition soon.

Besides McNeal's wins on the day, Epps won the 100 meters in a time of 12.68 seconds while the 800 sprint-medley relay team of Rashia Johnson, Daysha Lacey, Epps and Kellie Mans won the event in 1:53.58; Lauren Weiner took second in the pole vault, clearing 7-0, while Bria Thurma was fourth in the shot put with a toss of 33-5.5; the 4x100 relay of Epps, Lacey, Alleyah Tuggle and Kelvi Searcy took third with a clocking of 50.57 seconds.

