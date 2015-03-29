LaJarvia Brown picked up where she left off last track season in the Southwestern Illinois Relays at Edwardsville on Saturday, capturing three individual events at Winston Brown Track.

She won the long jump (18 feet 2 inches); the 300-meter low hurdles (45.38); and triple jump (39 feet, 2 inches). She ran the final leg on Alton’s winning 4 x 100 relay team (51.34).

O’Fallon won the girls portion of the meet with 126.5 points. Alton had 68 points for second, followed by Edwardsville with 65 points. Rock Island placed fourth with 64.5 points in the 14-team meet.

Alton High School girls coach Terry Mitchell said his girls did an outstanding job in the meet.

“It was a great showing,” he said. “LaJarvia showed she is on the road for a good year.”

Alton’s Katie Mans was first in the high jump (5-2). Jewel Wagner was second in the shot (36-3); Alexis James was fifth in the discus; Chavon Buckingham was sixth in the shot put.

Alton’s girls participate in the Belleville West Invitational at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Alton’s boys scored 37 points to place seventh in the 10-team boys meet.

Troy Dobbins was fourth in the long jump (18-9.5); Zach Liewellyn was fourth in the shot (46-2.5 and the 4 x 200 relay was fourth (1:35.01). The 4 x 800 relay was fourth (9:17.91).

“All of our kids had a pretty good day,” said Alton High School boys track coach Eric Dickerson. “We are young with only two seniors on the team right now. We are mostly freshmen and sophomores. Once we are using the track at the high school, I think it will only improve our numbers.”

