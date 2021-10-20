Respected small business and fintech expert features Alton small businesses from Deluxe reality television series

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. — Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, today announced the launch of President and CEO Barry C. McCarthy’s compelling new book, “Small Business Revolution: How Owners and Entrepreneurs Can Succeed.” This valuable resource for small business owners and entrepreneurs features stories from the company’s 106-year history and relatable anecdotes from its Emmy-nominated TV show “Small Business Revolution.”

Filmed in Alton, Ill., the reality series’ third season showcased Deluxe’s partnership with six small businesses, several of which are featured in the book, including Morrison’s Irish Pub, Shampooches Dog Grooming and Lovett’s Soul Food, among others. The book provides helpful tips on how these businesses were able to successfully overcome individual business challenges.

In addition, McCarthy offers practical advice on how to better reach customers, recruit employees, understand finances, and much more. Readers will learn how to rein in costs, implement and master payments and payroll technologies, and retain existing customers while successfully prospecting for new ones. Published by Wiley Publishers, copies are available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and wherever books are sold. Most importantly, all book proceeds will benefit the Deluxe Corporation Foundation, which has awarded nearly $110 million in grants to strengthen American communities, from financial literacy programs to job-skills training.

“As COVID-19 challenges persist, my book provides practical strategies and ideas to help steady and grow small businesses,” said McCarthy. “In fact, it is dedicated to the millions of brave, inspiring and strong entrepreneurs who plan to start or run a small business. After developing and delivering tech-driven solutions for small businesses and others for many years, it serves as a pay-it-forward to the next generation of businesses.”

McCarthy was selected to lead Deluxe in November 2018, after serving more than 15 years as a financial technology executive. His background in product development, sales, marketing and technology innovation has driven the transformation of Deluxe from a traditional check manufacturing company to a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company serving millions of small businesses, thousands of financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands.

To learn more about “Small Business Revolution: How Owners and Entrepreneurs Can Succeed,” visit https://www.deluxe.com/about/small-business-revolution-book/.

