JERSEYVILLE – Alton's freshman-sophomore girls track team emerged victorious in a five-team meet at the Ken Schell track complex in Jerseyville Thursday.

The Redbirds came away as winner with 128.5 points, followed by Mascoutah (54), Belleville East (28), the host Panthers (27) and Jacksonville (19.5).

Here are the individual event results from Thursday's meet:

HIGH JUMP: Stahlschmidt, Alton, first (4-8); McAfoos, Alton, second (4-6); McCormick, Jersey, and Vahle, Jersey, T-fourth (4-0)

SHOT PUT: Lacey, Alton, first (28-5); Mitchell, Alton, fifth (18-7.5)

DISCUS THROW: Davis, Alton, first (85-10); Bean, Alton, fifth (62-9)

4X800 RELAY: Alton, second (12:53.3)

4X100 RELAY: Alton, first (52.2 seconds); Jersey, third (58.5 seconds)

100 HURDLES: Smith, Alton, first (17.6 seconds); McAfoos, Alton, second (18.0 seconds); Vahle, Jersey, third (18.8 seconds); Pohlman, Jersey, fourth (19.8 seconds)

100 METERS: Johnson, Alton, first (12.3 seconds); Tuggle, Alton, third (12.6 seconds)

LONG JUMP: McAfoos, Alton, first (15-6.75); Patterson, Alton, second (15-0); Pohlman, Jersey, fifth (12-9.5)

TRIPLE JUMP: Brahler, Alton, first (31-11); Mason, Alton, second (31-2.25); Womack,Jersey, fourth (27-0.75); Hayes, Jersey, fifth (26-9.5)

800 METERS: Markel, Alton, second (2:32.8); Schwabb, Alton, third (2:33.4); Wendell, Jersey, fourth (2:36.5)

4X200 RELAY: Alton, first (1:50.6); Jersey, third (2:08.1)

400 METERS: Holman, Alton, first (1:12.0); Holloway, Alton, second (1:12.5); Wendell, Jersey, third (1:15.0)

300 HURDLES: Stahlschmidt, Alton, first (51.2 seconds); McAfoos, Alton, second (54.2 seconds); McCormick, Jersey, fourth (1:00.0); Towell, Jersey, fifth (1:01.5)

1,600 METERS: Crader, Alton, first (6:20.4)

200 METERS: Johnson, Alton, first (26.0 seconds); Tuggle, Alton, third (27.6 seconds)

4X400 RELAY: Alton, first (4:25.2); Jersey, fourth (5:22.9)

