ALTON – Alton junior guard Donovan Clay led his team in scoring with 16 points in their 64-55 loss to Edwardsville Friday night at the Redbirds Nest. The Tigers took control in the second half, and Clay noticed that something was missing from his team.

“They took control, our defense was lagging,” Clay said in a post-game interview. “We were playing timid, we didn't have a lot of energy coming in. I don't feel like a lot of us were engaged in the game.”

In the first half, though, both teams played very well in a very entertaining opening 16 minutes, which saw the game tied 32-32. Clay felt that his side played very well in the opening half.

“We were pushing the tempo, we were playing really hard,” Clay said. “We had something in our mind when we first came into the game. At halftime, people just went real slow, the energy just went down.”

The Redbirds conclude the regular season on the road at Belleville West and O'Fallon. Clay is looking forward to finishing the season on a positive note.

“I hope to win all these games coming up,” Clay said. “And for the post-season, I just want to win the regional. I want to start there and then go on to the sectional. Just keep on winning. Just think about one thing at a time.”

And you can expect Donovan Clay to be a positive force for the Redbirds as they ready themselves for their 2018 post-season journey.

