ALTON - Each year, one of the most popular events at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater Complex is the annual Food Truck Festival. For those who enjoy this type of festival, soon a new Alton Food Truck Park location will be finished between East Broadway and Landmarks Boulevard in Alton.

The project is part of AltonWorks’ overall plan to help revitalize Downtown Alton. Work on the project has been intense this week, and Alton Mayor David Goins says “a lot of progress is being made.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“We hope the project may be completed by end of this month but definitely by November,” he said. “It will be a wonderful addition. I am super excited about it. It will be a plus and really help the front door of our community, especially coming off the bridge with the food truck park, how it is built, and also the landscaping around it.”

Goins again said he was uncertain of a date for project completion, but emphasized it should be in the near future.

More like this: