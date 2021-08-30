ALTON - Commissioners and organizers of the food truck festival at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater described his year's Alton Food Truck Festival as a big success and had more trucks than ever.

Dan Herkert, of the Alton Amphitheater Commission, said this year the food truck fest had more trucks than any previous event. Herkert was the point person at the festival toward the end.

"After a year away because of COVID-19, we were thrilled to bring it back," Herkert said. "The crowd was down a little bit with the heat and COVID, but many were happy to get back out. The people who attended were happy and there were 22 food trucks. Things were smooth and people generally had a good time.

"Our guests seemed to really enjoy all the food options, the band, and the overall festival vibe," he said. "We were very pleased with the turnout, especially considering the heat.

"We want to thank all of our volunteers, the volunteer Commissioners who put in so many hours, the park staff, and our partners Sauce Magazine and Evntiv for all of their hard work. We are looking to expand the event next year and will be announcing those details in the near future.”

Other commissioners Michelle Brooks and Jordan Atkins echoed the positive take on the event.

Brooks, the vice-chairman of the Amphitheater Commission, said she was happy to have the food truck festival back after last year's loss of the event.

“People came out early and had good food, music and we were happy to have people outside and enjoying the amphitheater,” she said. “We set it up differently this year and spaced further apart to keep everyone safe for COVID exposure. We were filled with food trucks and lots of people came out.”

Atkins said Saturday was a great day at the amphitheater complex.

“This was the biggest amount of trucks we have had at the festival,” he said. “It was good to see people smile, have good food, and listen to music.”

Tyria Bailey, Buzz's Hawaiian Grill said: “I love the food truck festival. It is a nice way to meet people and it is good to be out. It has been two years since we had it. I love how they set it up with trucks more socially distanced and the variety of food trucks.”

Meaghan Walker of Pig on a Wing said she was glad to be back out in the great mix of the food truck vendors. She explained her food truck had eight different sandwiches people could choose from when they ordered.

“I enjoy seeing all the food trucks and what kind of stuff they have to offer,” she said.

Jake Holzum of Pete's Pops said he goes all around the St. Louis area with his specially made products.

“We have some different flavors that are pretty fantastic,” he said. “It is nice to see things get back to normal. We have some variety and different flavored pops that people love. Sometimes they are surprised which ones they like the best.”