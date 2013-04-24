April 24, 2013, 8:00 A.M. – Here is the morning flood information update from the City of Alton for Wednesday, April 24th.

The Mississippi River rising has slowed and the National Weather Service has revised its level predictions. They anticipate the river to crest at Alton today, April 24th, at approximately 30.4 feet and remain at that level through Friday, April 26th. This prediction takes into account rainfall estimates for the next 24 hours. This level is lower than originally forecasted, but higher than reported recently. Flood stage at Alton is 21 feet.

The Cpl Chris Belchick Expressway has been closed at IL 143. One westbound lane of IL 143 is closed between Lock and Dam Way and Discovery Parkway. No other streets in Alton are currently closed due to flooding.

Patrons of the Argosy Casino should use the Henry Street entrance; the entrance off Broadway is closed. Operations at the Argosy are continuing as normal.

No businesses in Alton are currently closed due to flooding.

Article continues after sponsor message

As a precaution, Riverfront Park and Piasa Park are both closed for public activities.

City of Alton personnel are monitoring the Mississippi River levels, they will evaluate the situation, and determine the appropriate course of action.

Drivers are again advised not to drive through water covering roads because the condition of the road underneath the water is unknown. Members of the public should keep a safe distance from the flood water when on foot; people should not step into the flood water.

No volunteer opportunities exist at this time.

The City of Alton will provide updates to the media daily at 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. through this week, if not longer. Additional media advisories will be distributed if the situation warrants.

More like this: