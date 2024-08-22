ALTON — The Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2700 block of Sanford Avenue just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy flames coming from the home.

Firefighters swiftly brought the fire under control. During a search of the premises, they found a dog inside the house.

The firefighters promptly removed the dog and administered oxygen. Following the treatment, the dog began walking around and appeared to be in good condition.

The East Alton Fire Department was called to assist at the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

