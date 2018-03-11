ALTON - Alton firefighters battled a difficult blaze close to midnight Sunday, then another at noon nearby the other later in the day. One was in the 1100 block of Hampton and the other the 1400 block of Fletcher in Alton.

The state fire marshal was called in to join the Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department in a possible arson investigation. Both houses were unoccupied and did not have electricity operating, which makes it “suspicious” and necessary to investigate, Sebold said.

“Fortunately, no firefighters or civilians were injured in the fires,” Sebold said. “The firefighters did have to battle the cold conditions. The house on Hampton suffered fire damage to the back of the structure but was under control quickly. The other fire on Fletcher happened just after midnight and by the time it was noticed there was already major damage done to the back half of the home. The Fletcher home will not be repairable.”

Both fires were Box Alarm fires, Sebold said. In both cases, because of the proximity of Alton, East Alton Fire Department was also called to the scene.

