ALTON – Alton firefighters had a busy morning Monday with two unrelated serious fires in the city.

Alton firefighters just finished work on the second fire at 9 Holly Hill Drive in Alton around 1 p.m. Monday. The call on that fire came in at 7:08 a.m., Alton Deputy Fire Chief Matt Fischer said.

Fischer said the fire on Holly Hill is still under investigation, but it appears there could have been a possible gas leak that caused the fire.

“Ameren Illinois is still out at the scene investigating,” he said. “It was very chilly fighting this one and the other fire overnight with temps in the 20s. There was pretty significant damage to the home on Holly Hill. One room was fully involved with fire when we arrived that spread through the attic.”

Godfrey and East Alton responded with a Box Alarm on that fire.

The earlier fire occurred in a single-family residence in the 600 block of Stowell Avenue in Alton, he said.

“No one was at home at the time of the fire,” he said. “The fire appeared to start in the center of the house near the chimney. We had a partial roof collapse in that fire.”

Fischer said the firefighters did an excellent job in the cold conditions battling both blazes.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating both fires.

