ALTON - At 10 p.m., Alton Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Seventh Street in Alton with an ambulance and pumper after a 9-1-1 call of a 10-month old unresponsive. Alton Police handled traffic during the call.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Fire Department said today when first responders arrived, thankfully, the youngster was alert.

However, the baby was transported immediately to a hospital for additional medical evaluation.