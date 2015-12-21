ALTON - Randi Tomlinson and other Lovejoy Elementary students in Alton have showed Christmas spirit that moves both the Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department this holiday season.

Friday morning, representatives from both departments were on hand to celebrate donations led by Randi Tomlinson and the other students. The students raised $612 in a penny-saving competition between classrooms to go toward a Lucas 2 CPR device for the fire department. Tomlinson has continually donated funds and assisted in fund-raising for new K 9 dogs for the police department.

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said he couldn’t be more proud of the large donation made by the students and Tomlinson. He said Tomlinson sets a great example for the other children with her actions.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rescue squads use a Lucas 2 CPR device to replace the rescuer’s hands during compressions. This allows blood to keep circulating through the body of victims going through cardiac arrest. The Alton Fire Department has started fund-raising to purchase one of the devices. A total of $17,500 has to be raised and $3,900 has been raised to date. Tomlinson has collected a large amount for the Alton Police K 9 fund. Sebold encouraged others in the community to donate to the fund for the new device. He said he hopes one could be purchased sometime in 2016, but it depends on the fund-raising efforts.

Tomlinson received a new Huffy bike as a gift from the Alton first responders for her help. Tomlinson’s mother said her daughter gave up her birthday money and allowance for the CPR device and has helped raise money for the K 9 dogs.

“She is an amazing young child,” the mother said. “The fund-raising for her with the Lucas 2 CPR device all started when her grandfather fell and needed help.

Alton Fire Capt. Jesse Jemison and police officers Mike Morelli and Brian Brenner were on hand for the presentation of the bike to Tomlinson on Friday morning and they echoed what Sebold said that they couldn’t be more proud of her and all the Lovejoy students for their fund-raising efforts.

Anyone wishing to donate to the fire department for the device can mail checks to Alton Fire Department, denoted for the Lucas 2 CPR device, 333 E. 20th St., Alton, IL., 62002, or call 618-463-3568. Contributions for the K 9 Dogs fund-raiser can be mailed to Alton Police Department, 1700 E. Broadway, Alton, IL., 62002, and denote it is far the K 9 Dogs campaign.

More like this: