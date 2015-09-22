ALTON - In a collaborative effort to make Alton a safer community, the Alton Fire Department, Alton Community Relations Commission, and Alton School District teamed up to provide a community Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)/Automated External Defibrillator (AED) class on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Alton School District Motivational Achievement Center.

The Alton Fire Department taught the American Heart Association Friends and Family CPR/AED curriculum from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. There were approximately 30 people that took advantage of the free event that was advertised to children and families in the Alton School District. While the course did not provide a CPR card, it provided the participants with the knowledge necessary to perform adult, child, and infant CPR and how to use an AED.

Participants were advised that if they wish to get a CPR Card they can call the Alton Fire Department at 618-463-3565 to sign up for a class that is offered every 2nd Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.The fee for that course, which does provide a card to participants, is $10.

In attendance for the Alton School District was Dr. Ken Spells who gave each participant a certificate at the end of the course. Commission member Ben Golley, co-coordinator of the event, and Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold and members of the 4th shift instructed the course. A special thanks goes out to Mister Donut of Godfrey for providing donuts and the Alton High Student Council for helping set up and clean after the event.

