ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at 7:10 a.m Saturday morning in the 2600 block of Hillcrest in Alton.

The Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm. East Alton Fire Department was also on the scene.

When firefighters arrived on scene they had fire upstairs. The fire department was able to knock down the fire quickly and minimal damage was done.

No injuries were reported. The homeowners weren't home at the time of the fire.

