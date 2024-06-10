Alton Fire Department Swiftly Extinguishes Vehicle Blaze
June 10, 2024 7:09 PM June 10, 2024 9:58 PM
ALTON - The Alton Fire Department responded to the intersection of West Fourth Street and Belle Street at around 7 p.m. Monday for a vehicle fire.
Firefighters arrived on the scene and encountered the engine compartment of a black vehicle on fire.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. It is unknown what caused the fire.
