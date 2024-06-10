ALTON - The Alton Fire Department responded to the intersection of West Fourth Street and Belle Street at around 7 p.m. Monday for a vehicle fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and encountered the engine compartment of a black vehicle on fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. It is unknown what caused the fire.

