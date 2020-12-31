Alton Fire Department Responds To Vehicle Fire At McDonald's On Broadway Thursday Morning
ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at McDonald's on Broadway around 9:45 a.m on Thursday.
When firefighters arrived, the vehicle had fire coming from the engine compartment. Alton Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire quickly. The vehicle was located in the parking lot and was not by any other vehicles or the building.
No injuries were reported.
