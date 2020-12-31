Alton Fire Department Responds To Vehicle Fire At McDonald's On Broadway Thursday Morning Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at McDonald's on Broadway around 9:45 a.m on Thursday. Article continues after sponsor message When firefighters arrived, the vehicle had fire coming from the engine compartment. Alton Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire quickly. The vehicle was located in the parking lot and was not by any other vehicles or the building. No injuries were reported. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip