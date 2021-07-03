Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Cooking on the stove leads to a box-alarm response by Alton and East Alton Fire Departments Saturday afternoon around 12:30 pm in the 2400 block of Ebbeler Street.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they noticed smoke coming from the house and garage. A box-alarm was called which brought East Alton to the scene and Rosewood Heights to cover East Alton.

“Firefighters had trouble getting into the attic because of how the house was built which gave them trouble making sure the fire was completely out.” Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said

Alton Police Department was on the scene helping with traffic control. No injuries were reported. The homeowners were outside when firefighters arrived.

