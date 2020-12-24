Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire at around 11:30 a.m Christmas Eve in the 600 block of Ridge Street in Alton.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they encountered heavy fire on the second floor of the house.

Alton Fire Department requested a Box Alarm. East Alton and Godfrey Fire Department responded to the scene. A neighbor said the homeowners appeared to not be present at the time of the fire.

Alton Police Department helped with traffic control. No injuries were reported.

