ALTON - Alton firefighters responded to a serious early morning fire on Taylor Avenue in Alton on Friday. A woman also cracked a bedroom window and jumped to safety from the fire in the 1300 block of Taylor.

A Box Alarm was called and East Alton Fire Department also responded along with the Alton Police Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance. Alton firefighters responded quickly and extinguished the blaze in rapid fashion.

The front of the house suffered smoke and fire damage, but Chief Bernie Sebold said the home will be able to be saved.

Chief Sebold said the fire call came in at 6:44 a.m.

"The reports I have from Battalion Chief (Brad) Sweetman are that when they arrived at the scene of the small two-bedroom home, the mother that lives in the home was already out of the house and she was distraught that her son might still be in the home," he said. "She awoke with the fire in her bedroom and was forced to jump out a window and evacuate the home. Fortunately, we later found out her son had gone to work out at Nautilus and was not at home at the time of the fire."

"The way the home is laid out, it is on a home on crawl space with two bedrooms. The fire seems to have started in son’s bedroom then spread to the mother's room. There is no reason to suspect anything other than accidental causes for the fire. After we finish putting out the hot spots, we will investigate to find the origin and cause."

Chief Sebold said he was thankful the woman was able to escape the fire and her son was not there at the time of the blaze.





Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

