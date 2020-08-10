ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a boat fire at the public boat ramp next to the Alton Marina on Monday evening.

It took the fire department some time to extinguish the fire because of the location of the boat. The boat was across the boat launch and they could not access it by foot.

The fire was eventually able to be extinguished but the boat was a total loss. One injury was reported.

