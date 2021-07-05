ALTON - It has been a busy Fourth of July for the Alton Fire Department. The fire department responded to two house fires and several dumpster fires. The latest was in the 800 block of Arch Street Monday morning. Where an apartment and garage caught fire.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they noticed heavy fire coming out of the structure. A box alarm was called which brought East Alton to the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in a quick fashion. It is unknown at this time what caused the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

More like this:

Mar 11, 2024 - Intense Early Morning Fire Strikes South Pence Street Residence

Feb 28, 2024 - Historic Turner Hall in Alton Engulfed by Massive Fire

Feb 12, 2024 - Lived Life Of Public Service: Retired East Alton Fire Chief Dies

Feb 29, 2024 - Turner Hall Demolition: A Necessary Move for Public Safety

Jan 31, 2024 - State Fire Marshal's Office Called In: Alton Firefighters Get "Great Hit" To Stop Serious Blaze On Central

 