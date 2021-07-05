ALTON - It has been a busy Fourth of July for the Alton Fire Department. The fire department responded to two house fires and several dumpster fires. The latest was in the 800 block of Arch Street Monday morning. Where an apartment and garage caught fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they noticed heavy fire coming out of the structure. A box alarm was called which brought East Alton to the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in a quick fashion. It is unknown at this time what caused the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

More like this: