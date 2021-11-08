ALTON - The Alton Fire Department responded to an active brush/old scrap blaze in the old quarry area at 17th and Alby Street around 4:50 p.m. Monday.

The department encountered a fire that created a huge amount of black smoke in the air. However, the firefighters contained it in a very quick period of time.

Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said smoke poured out of the brush/scrap and it appeared to be set before their arrival.

The chief said there are some older buildings on the property, but said they were not damaged.

