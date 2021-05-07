Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - Alton Fire Department quickly extinguished a blaze on the front porch of a home in the 2000 block of Locust Avenue in Alton late Friday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 911 call to the Alton Fire Department came in just after 11 a.m. on Friday that the porch was on fire.

AFD did not have to contact any other fire departments to assist at the scene. The quick response likely saved the porch and the house structure was not damaged.

More like this:

Oct 5, 2023 - State Fire Marshal Called In: Alton Firefighters Battle "Suspicious" Blaze On Sunset

Nov 24, 2023 - L&C Holiday Concert To Provide Fun and Upbeat Music On Nov. 29, 2023

Dec 21, 2023 - Events Happening This Weekend Around The Riverbend

Oct 23, 2023 - Keep Halloween Spooky And Fire Free

Dec 18, 2023 - Alton Approves Redevelopment Agreement For Refabuloused Relics

 